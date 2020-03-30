Governors taking action amid COVID-19

Growing numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are resulting in increased action from Minnesota and North Dakota’s governors.
As of Monday, March 30, Minnesota reported a total of 576 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 48 of its 87 counties. The cases include 10 deaths and 24 individuals in critical care. That same day, North Dakota reported a total of 109 confirmed cases in 19 of its 53 counties. The cases include three deaths, 19 hospitalizations and 20 recoveries.
“COVID-19 presents an unprecedented challenge to our state,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said. “The State of Minnesota and our private partners are doing everything we can to protect Minnesotans, but we need your help. Minnesotans, stay home and let’s make sure we keep our family, our friends and our neighbors safe.”
Richland County, North Dakota, has had 37 completed COVID-19 tests as of Monday, according to information shared during a press conference by Gov. Doug Burgum. Cass County, North Dakota, has had 653 completed tests. As of Monday, Cass County reported 23 case COVID-19 cases, while Richland County has yet to report a case.
Monday also marked the beginning of Minnesota’s first work week under Gov. Walz’s shelter-in-place order. He placed the order to slow the spread of coronavirus so it doesn’t overwhelm the health care system, Daily News previously reported.
Sheltering in place was also intended to boost already existing social distancing measures. Minnesota’s order will remain in effect until at least Friday, April 10.
“Lots of people are taking disruptions to their lives,” Burgum said Monday. “With the mandatory closing of business, that’s causing enormous economic hardship.”
While North Dakota does not have a shelter-in-place order, numerous businesses and facilities have either been closed or had occupancy restrictions placed.
“People have asked us, well, if this is serious, why aren’t you doing more, why aren’t you locking it down?” Burgum said.
The key thing for North Dakota to do, Burgum said, is not to have more government mandates. The key thing is having individual responsibility.
“Which, in our state — and that’s going to slow the spread down — is individuals following the orders that have already been given so that people have an opportunity to slow the spread,” Burgum said.
Earlier this week, Burgum requested President Donald Trump declare North Dakota as being under a major disaster. If the president were to approve the request, several federal funding resources would be available for the state.
Burgum’s request is being endorsed by North Dakota’s delegation in the U.S. Congress. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, Sen. Kevin Cramer and Sen. John Hoeven, all R-N.D., stated they were urging Trump to quickly approve the request.
“Our governor is doing an excellent job responding to COVID-19, and this declaration would give him more resources while building on the unprecedented support Congress has authorized,” the delegation stated. “We appreciate President Trump’s strong leadership and tireless work during this pandemic, and we trust he will provide North Dakota with the resources it needs to keep our constituents healthy and safe.”
In a briefing Monday, Gov. Walz said that as of that day, Minnesota’s hospitals have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, gloves, gowns and sanitizer to care for incoming patients. However, Walz said the concern he and other officials are working on is that in a week, hospitals may not have adequate PPE to protect those health care workers on the frontline.
“It is our commitment to get that equipment into the hands of those front line folks,” Walz said. “That is why we put in place this stay-at-home order so that we can slow down the virus and vamp up our amount of supplies.”
The governor further emphasized to health care workers that the state is not “hoping” to have enough PPE, rather they are “planning” to get an adequate supply to workers.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
