The North Dakota Grocers Association (NDGA) represents retail grocery stores throughout North Dakota. Our industry has embraced the designation as an essential business and is working overtime to provide the necessary products and services to our customers.
Our employees are at the forefront of this effort and are coming to work every day knowing that their efforts are necessary to provide needed food and supplies to their communities. Our employees also know that by coming to work each day they are exposing themselves to possible infections of COVID-19.
NDGA and its member retail grocery stores ask that consumers appreciate the risks that our employees face and to please practice these guidelines of social distancing.
• Use sanitizing stations or wipes when available
• Maintain 6 feet of separation between other customers and employees
• Avoid social gathering while in the store.
• Plan your shopping list prior to going to the store. This will help limit your time in the store
• To better achieve proper social distancing, we ask families please send one person per family to shop when possible
• Use online shopping for delivery or store pick up when available
We are all in this effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Please help us keep you and our employees safe.
