BISMARCK, N.D. — Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring today issued guidance for ag-related businesses to ensure continuation of the food supply chain, while maintaining a healthy workforce.

 “The role of agriculture is clear,” Goehring said. “Ag-related businesses are critical and essential to providing for our most basic needs. I encourage producers to take the proper precautions and mitigate risk to ensure their operations continue to run smoothly.”

 The guidance documents issued include best practices to protect against COVID-19 and recommendations for:

• Farmers markets

• Farm deliveries

• Dairies

• Processing, manufacturing, agribusiness and agricultural operations

• Continuity of business plans

To view the guidance documents and for more information on COVID-19 and agriculture, visit www.nd.gov/ndda/covid-19.

