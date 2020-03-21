Hairetage Hallmark in Wahpeton will be temporarily closing in an effort to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
A post by owner Kim Krause on the business’s Facebook page Friday stated: “I want our customers, my employees and families to be healthy. I appreciate all the support and pray this will be over very soon.
Krause said people can message her on Facebook if they need something specific and she sill do her best to help.
“We look forward when people can be out, stop in and see all of our new items that have arrived. Together we can get through this situation. Stay safe, stay home and stay healthy.”
