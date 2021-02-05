The Richland County Health Department is holding a first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Richland 44 High School in Colfax, North Dakota. More information on the event is listed below:

Who: First doses for Richland County residents 75 years of age and older.

Where: Richland 44 High School in Colfax, North Dakota.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

Time: 10 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Registration: To register for an appointment visit: https://vaccinereg.health.nd.gov. Search Richland under "Search by Name of Location."

