The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) confirmed Tuesday a third presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. The case is an Anoka County resident in their 30s who was likely exposed through contact with international travelers.
The patient developed symptoms Feb. 28 and sought health care March 9. Samples were collected from the person and sent to the MDH Public Health Laboratory for testing March 9. The test was found positive earlier today. MDH is awaiting confirmatory testing from CDC, but health officials consider the presumptive results actionable.
The patient is currently hospitalized in critical condition. MDH is working with Anoka County Public Health and health care partners to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the infected person. These people will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Health officials again stressed the importance of all Minnesotans continuing to do those things that can limit the spread of the coronavirus:
• Stay home and away from others if you are sick.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue.
• Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water.
• Avoid touching your face throughout the day.
The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza is spread. It can also spread when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.
More information about coronavirus can be found on MDH’s Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website. MDH has set up a COVID-19 public hotline that is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hotline number is 651-201-3920.
