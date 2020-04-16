Help furry friends during the pandemic

The Humane Society of Richland Wilkin Counties is doing fairly well despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, with having to cancel their fundraiser to follow social distancing guidelines, they are in need of monetary and supplies donations.
The animal shelter’s 14th Annual Spaghetti Feed fundraiser and silent auction that was scheduled for Saturday, April 18 had to be cancelled and organizers are unsure of when they will be able to reschedule. This event brings in a good chunk of donations for the animal shelter that they need to make up for this year.
“We get a ton of donations from that fundraiser so we are missing out on donations, monetary-wise,” Shelter Manager Brigette Holkup said. “We need those monetary donations. But we also need paper towels, kitty litter, bleach and toilet paper. That is what we are really conserving.”
The shelter has had to conserve on using supplies such as bleach, paper towels and toilet paper because they haven’t been able to find any on store shelves. As for bleach, they only use it when they absolutely have to and so they are having to resort to other cleaning solutions to preserve their current products. Also, they are having to use washcloths instead of paper towels.
Holkup has not noticed an increase in people coming forward to adopt animals during this time, although she has noticed there has been more than the usual number of people looking to foster animals at the shelter. Foster families bring home and care for animals until they are adopted or the family is no longer able to care for the animal. Some of these animals wind up becoming adopted by their host families.
One concern noted is that with people losing their jobs and source of income, it’s causing some individuals to no longer be able to afford caring for their pets and so more animals be surrendered. Last week, the local animal shelter had two cats left at the shelter’s front door.
“We are closed to the public but if someone wants to adopt or foster an animal then we are open by appointment only because I still need to find homes for these animals,” Holkup said. “The shelter is still caring for 19 cats and three dogs.”
For more information, the shelter can be reached Monday-Friday from 3- p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at 701-672-1676.
