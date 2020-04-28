House approves $100 million in emergency housing assistance

The closure of many businesses in Minnesota due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has left many people without pay, making it difficult to bills and thus putting them at risk of homelessness and potential long-term financial turmoil.
Rep. Alice Hausman (D-St. Paul) sponsored a house bill that would provide $100 million in emergency housing assistance grants to help people who have lost income due to COVID-19, avoid homelessness and maintain homeownership. The state’s House Housing Finance and Policy Division approved the bill along party lines, referring it to the House Ways and Means Committee, according to Sessions Daily.
The funds would provide rental assistance, mortgage payments, homeowner association dues, mobile home rent, homeowner’s insurance, payments on a contract for deed, utility payments, and property taxes.
“It’s hard to think of something more important than trying to keep people housed right now,” Attorney General Keith Ellison said. “You can hardly shelter in place if you have no shelter.”
The money from this bill would work through the state’s Housing Finance Agency’s Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program, allowing the process to work as quickly and smoothly as possible, Executive Director of the Minnesota Housing Partnership Anne Mavity said.
In order for a Minnesotan to be eligible, people would need to prove they are unable to pay the money owed and have a current income at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. The guideline is based on the number of persons in a household. The table with guidelines can be found at https://aspe.hhs.gov/2017-poverty-guidelines#guidelines.
According to Sessions Daily, the bill would also:
• Prohibit landlords from charging late fees and terminating leases or failing to renew leases during the state’s peacetime emergency, until Jan. 15, 2021.
• Require landlords of residential units to provide notice before initiating an eviction process.
• After the peacetime emergency ends, landlords must allow tenants to request that any actions against them be dismissed if their landlord violates the provisions of the bill.
• Prevents the initiation of foreclosure during the peacetime emergency, until Jan. 15, 2021.
• Make anyone who lies while attempting to claim relief under the bill guilty of public assistance fraud.
• Establish grant distribution and reporting requirements.
Tenants are still required to pay rent to their landlords and there is no provision under the bill that prevents landlords from collecting the rent.
According to Hausman, Gov. Tim Walz is in support of the proposed amount to protect tenants. However, the state’s Republican’s has stated issue with the cost of the bill considering the state’s budget has been gutted because of the ongoing pandemic.
