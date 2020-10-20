I’m a COVID-19 case’s close contact, what do I do now?

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Richland County and throughout North Dakota, health officials are seeking to keep the public responsible and informed. Healthcare workers want diagnosed individuals’ close contacts to know they can stay safe.
A close contact is someone who was within six feet or for 15 minutes or longer of a COVID-19 patient while they are infections. This includes 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms, of 48 hours prior to the date an asymptomatic patient was tested, the North Dakota Department of Health stated.
“The most common symptoms of novel coronavirus are fever and cough, difficulty breathing, loss of taste/smell, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills, diarrhea and nausea/vomiting,” NDDoH continued. “These symptoms can also be due to many other illnesses.”
If anyone develops a fever or other symptoms, it does not mean they have COVID-19. However, they are advised to immediately contact a healthcare provide for COVID-19 testing.
“When you’re a close contact, remain at home or in a comparable setting for the next two weeks. Avoid congregate settings, public activities and practice social distancing,” NDDoH stated.
Close contacts are advised to avoid anywhere where close contact with others may occur, including shopping centers, workplaces and schools, during the monitoring period unless approved by the local state or health department.
“You will still need to be quarantined for 14 days from your last exposure,” NDDoH continued. “That’s unless both the infected person and close contact were wearing a mask at all times during the exposure. This would exempt the contact form being quarantined.”
People are advised to daily monitor their health for up to 14 days if they’ve been determined by NDDoH to have been exposed to COVID-19. However, this does not mean they will become sick with the coronavirus.
“You are recommended to monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days following your last potential exposure to a person with COVID-19,” NDDoH stated.
Anyone who is a household contact to a confirmed COVID-19 case will need to monitor themselves while they remain in the household and for a period of time following the case’s recovery. Public health may approve household contacts to immediately begin quarantining.
“If you before sick, are tested for COVID-19 during this period and are found to be positive, we will work with you on continuing your monitoring as a confirmed case,” NDDoH continued. “Even if you do not develop symptoms, you should get tested because you are a close contact to a COVID-19 case. Ideally, this should occur 7-10 days after your last known exposure.”
Any close contact who is found to be negative is still asked to fulfill their recommended quarantine period. It can take up to 14 days to develop COVID-19.
“It is recommended that judicious mask use be utilized in public as masks will reduce the risk of pre-symptomatic and/or asymptomatic transmission to others,” NDDoH stated.
While a close contact is asked to quarantine, others in his or her household do not have to do so unless they’ve been notified they are also a close contact.
“Is it very important for you to monitor your health daily so that you can be taken care of and treated quickly if you get sick,” NDDoH continued.
People are advised to take their temperatures twice a day: once in the morning and again in the evening. They should keep records of their temperatures and any COVID-19 symptoms they develop.
“Unless it is an emergency, do not go to a clinic or hospital first without calling ahead,” NDDoH stated. “Calling first will help the clinic or hospital prepare to greet you and take care of you in the safest possible way. If you must go to the hospital before calling, notify staff immediately that you are being monitored for COVID-19.”
Finally, household contacts to a confirmed COVID-19 case are advised to remain in their usual home setting while monitoring themselves. Practices including avoiding sharing a bathroom, drinks or utensils when possible and hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, are recommended.
“We want you to keep this information on your refrigerator,” Richland County Public Health Administrator Michelle Eberhardt said.
