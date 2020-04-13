Quantcast

International Music Camp postponed because of coronavirus

The International Music Camp Board of Directors and leadership have postponed the 65th season of the camp at the International Peace Garden until the summer of 2021. 

Campers registered for any programs or events will be contacted via telephone regarding options for carrying any payments forward to next year, making a donation or receiving a refund. 

“The health and safety of our campers is our top priority,” said Camp Director Christine Baumann. “This was a difficult decision to make, but we believe that it is the best one for the people we serve.” 

The 65th Anniversary Season of the International Music Camp will now run June 20-Aug. 3, 2021, and the Old-Time Fiddle Weekend will be June 10-13, 2021.

Questions can be directed to the the camp office at 701-838-8472.

