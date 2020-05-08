Jennie-O has confirmed that there are COVID-19 cases at the West Central Turkeys Plant in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, although the company did not say how many cases they have.
"At all our locations, the well-being of our team members is of the highest concern and we have been proactive in communicating often to them ensuring that they know that it is okay, and encouraged, to stay at home when feeling unwell," a release states. "In addition to our high level of cleaning and sanitizing as part of routine operations, we have implemented further enhanced sanitization procedures in all high traffic and high touch areas. Under the guidance of health care professionals, we are taking team members’ temperatures at our facilities."
The plant is one of seven processing plants including two in Willmar, Faribault, Melrose, Montevideo and Barron, Wisconsin. According to the company’s online profile, Jennie-O Turkey Store is comprised of 12 lay farms, three hatcheries, more than 100 commercial growing farms and eight feed mills beside the processing plants, employing more than 7,000 people. Jennie-O is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota.
The company had temporarily closed its plants in Willmar and Melrose due to COVID-19 cases, and confirmed there were cases at its Montevideo plant. The Jennie-O Turkey Store in Willmar on Benson Avenue reopened Thursday with a core group of employees with plans to increase production after the voluntary closure.
"We remain committed to our industry-leading efforts to maintain and enhance safety protections for our team members and this community," Steve Lykken, president of Jennie-O Turkey Store said. “ We are glad to be reopening this facility and are working on our plans for reopening our other facilities including another location in Willmar and in Melrose, both in Minnesota. We have put the safety of our staff first throughout this pandemic and will continue to do so. Now that we have reopened our Benson Avenue Plant, our team is turning its attention and efforts to our new awareness initiative called KEEP COVID OUT! This campaign reinforces the preventative measures throughout our facility and the efforts of our team members to keep COVID-19 outside of our building and out of our communities. COVID-19 affects all of us and we must work together to stop its spread, both at the workplace and outside of work. As a leading employer in the area, and one with our core priority on the health and safety of our employees, we are certainly eager to get back to doing what we love and that’s making great food.”
