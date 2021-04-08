Richland County Health Department is hosting a Johnson & Johnson single dose COVID-19 walk-in clinic from 11:15 a.m.–1 p.m. Friday, April 9. This clinic will be located in the lower level of the Law Enforcement, 413 Third Ave. N. Wahpeton, North Dakota, 58075 and is open to those who live or work in North Dakota. This clinic will be first come first serve. Masks and social distancing are required.

