Jamestown, ND, March 23, 2020 — Jamestown Regional Medical Center is postponing elective surgeries in preparation of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Urgent and emergent procedures are still available.
“The situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change at a rapid pace across the country, region and here at JRMC,” said JRMC President & CEO Mike Delfs.
Post-op visits and rehabilitation remain available. New patient appointments will be screened on a case-by-case basis.
JRMC teams are already communicating this to community providers, impacted patients and JRMC’s staff.
“Our specialty clinic will remain open to fulfill the promise we made to the community to partner with them in completing after-surgery care, ongoing treatment and emergent/urgent issues,” Delfs said.
This announcement is in tandem with a recommendation from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) that all elective surgeries, non-essential medical, surgical and dental procedures be delayed during the pandemic.
“Our physicians are working to balance patient safety and quality with what resources available. Resources include protective equipment like gowns and masks and intensive care beds. In case of an outbreak, we must preserve these resources for those on front lines,” said Trisha Jungels, Chief Nursing Officer.
Procedures at JRMC are simply postponed, not canceled. The hospital will evaluate when it can offer elective surgeries again.
“This action was not undertaken lightly. However, with prudent decision-making like this, the JRMC team will bring us through these upcoming weeks and months stronger than we entered it,” Delfs said.
COVID-19 will continue to circulate in communities. JRMC is preparing for a surge, meaning, a plan to accommodate patients and staff if all in-patient rooms are full.
“We’re grateful for this time to prepare and take precautions,” Jungels said.
Typical symptoms of COVID-19 are:
fever
cough
difficulty breathing
Anyone who is experiencing respiratory distress or an extremely high temperature should seek immediate medical help.
To protect yourself and your family:
wash hands with soap and water
cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue away
avoid touching eyes nose and mouth
avoid contact with the sick
if you are sick, avoid contact with others
If you feel you might have COVID-19, please call your primary care provider by phone. The care team will determine whether you need testing. Both Essentia Health and Sanford Health clinics are offering COVID-19 E-visit screenings at no-cost to patients.
To protect patients and staff, please limit in-person visits. Please call ahead of you choose to visit the Emergency Department. The number is (701) 952-4578.
About Jamestown Regional Medical Center
Jamestown Regional Medical Center is located at 2422 20th St. SW, Jamestown, N.D. and serves approximately 55,000 people in nine counties. In 2019, it was named a “Top 100 Critical Access Hospital” for the sixth consecutive year. Modern Healthcare named JRMC a “Best Places to Work in Healthcare” each year since 2017. For more information, visit www.jrmcnd.com or call (701) 952-1050.
