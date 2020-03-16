Keeping your cool against the coronavirus

You’re working from home. The kids are off from school for at least the next few days. You’re practicing social distancing in an effort to aid the slowing down of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus disease.
Now, what do you do to keep boredom at bay? How do you practice responsible habits that won’t trouble your mind or mess with your health?
It’s easier than it sounds. Daily News has relaxation tips, leisure activities and improvement opportunities for the whole family.
Exercise comes first, Quartz.com reported. They singled out the variety of free yoga classes available for streaming on YouTube.
“Some instructors are live-streaming their classes from home. If you are not in actual quarantine, go for a walk or run outside, while keeping your distance from others,” Hanna Kozlowska wrote.
Story time, fun here on Earth, can be enhanced with the participation of an astronaut. “Ada Lace, Take Me to Your Leader” is currently available at www.storytimefromspace.com.
The way it works, Forbes reported, is that astronauts read books in installments while in orbit. There are many youth-friendly selections to choose from, like “Mousetronaut,” “Next Time You See a Sunset” and “Rosie Revere, Engineer.”
Hanging out at home is a good time for people of all ages to stretch their creativity. The results can be calming, exciting — even delicious.
“For many, cooking at home is intimidating,” Chase Purdy wrote for Quartz. “Nobody wants a recipe to go wrong when they’re already managing the stress of the world beyond their front doors. But instead of being an added source of stress, in a time of self-imposed isolation, cooking can be an act of self-care.”
There are plenty of toys and trinkets to make at home. Forbes recommends taking socks, paper bags or old stuffed animals and turning them into puppets. For people who’d like to draw or tell tales, creating a comic book or starting a story collection is considered a good way of harnessing one’s energy.
Energy can also be used positively through meditation. Learning how to meditate is a straightforward process and the benefits can come quickly, The New York Times reported.
“Mindful meditation isn’t about letting your thoughts wander,” David Gelles wrote. “But it isn’t about trying to empty your mind, either. Instead, the practice involves paying close attention to the present moment — especially our own thoughts, emotions and sensations — whatever it is that’s happening.”
Board games, blocks and cards are great ways to pass the time. Forbes recommends taking things a step further, like with this activity:
Make a list of animals and buildings. Write them all down on individual pieces of paper and put them in a box. Each person draws one out and has to build it.
Relaxing at home is also a good time to look for broken toys, clothing that you’ve outgrown (which can often be repurposed) or items that can either been thrown away or donated. Forbes recommends using tape and glue to turn broken items into a found art sculpture, as well as this way to turn cleaning up into a game:
“Have a contest to see who can pick up the most dishes, clothes, socks, blocks, etc. laying around the house,” the website suggested. “The winner gets to pick the next board game.”
It can be stressful, waiting at home for the all clear or at least some new information. Lifestyle experts recommend staying positive.
“Think about what you’re grateful for,” Hanna Kozlowska wrote for Quartz. “You can do this in a journal, writing down one gratitude a day, or doodling out people, pets and other things you’re grateful for in a sketchbook.”
Being grateful is something that can also be shared. Forbes recommends writing letters or making thank you cards to community heroes.
Do you have a tip for keeping your cool against the coronavirus? If so, send it to editor@wahpetondailynews.com.
