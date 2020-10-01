Know your numbers: closeup on COVID-19

 MCS

Keeping informed about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Here’s the numbers to know.

Looking locally:

6

New COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday, Oct. 1 in Richland County.

26

Active COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday in Richland County.

2

Richland County residents who have died from or related to COVID-19 to date. The latest death, of a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions, was confirmed Thursday. The first death, of a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions, was confirmed Aug. 8, 2020.

Death records:

256

North Dakota residents who have died from or related to COVID-19 to date.

235

COVID-19 deaths to date among ages 60 and older in North Dakota.

2

North Dakota residents age 39 or younger who have died from COVID-19 to date.

New, active and statewide:

373

New COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday in North Dakota.

3,690

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota as of Thursday.

53

Counties in North Dakota.

52

North Dakota counties reporting active COVID-19 cases Thursday.

37

North Dakota counties reporting new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

