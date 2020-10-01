Know your numbers: closeup on COVID-19

Keeping informed about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Here’s the numbers to know.
Looking locally:
6
New COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday, Oct. 1 in Richland County.
26
Active COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday in Richland County.
2
Richland County residents who have died from or related to COVID-19 to date. The latest death, of a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions, was confirmed Thursday. The first death, of a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions, was confirmed Aug. 8, 2020.
Death records:
256
North Dakota residents who have died from or related to COVID-19 to date.
235
COVID-19 deaths to date among ages 60 and older in North Dakota.
2
North Dakota residents age 39 or younger who have died from COVID-19 to date.
New, active and statewide:
373
New COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday in North Dakota.
3,690
Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota as of Thursday.
53
Counties in North Dakota.
52
North Dakota counties reporting active COVID-19 cases Thursday.
37
North Dakota counties reporting new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.