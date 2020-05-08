Latest on COVID-19: Minnesota and North Dakota

Minnesota COVID-19 cases continue to rise into the weekend. The Health Department reported on Friday, May 8 that 534 people have died, up 26 from Thursday. The total number of confirmed positive cases crossed the 10,000 case threshold Friday.
Of the 101,250 virus tests that have been conducted since Friday, 10,088 positive cases have been confirmed. Of those confirmed cases, 5,697 people are no longer requiring isolation.
Approximately 80 percent of the state’s confirmed COVID-19 related deaths are those individuals that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The count comes a day after Gov. Tim Walz unveiled a robust “battle plan” to fight the spread of the virus in long-term care facilities.
The new, focused plan aims to expand testing in those facilities, provide more personal protective gear for health workers and ensure adequate staffing when workers fall ill. Additionally, the state reported that there has been a total of 1,270 health care workers who have tested positive with the virus, about 13 percent.
Wilkin County has held steady with 11 cases now for over week, with three COVID-19 related deaths.
Hennepin County leads the state’s counties in cases with a total of 3,153 confirmed cases and 362 COVID-19 related deaths.
In Minnesota’s southwestern Nobels County, where a virus outbreak hit Worthington’s JBS pork plant, reached 1,177 positive cases with two deaths. A similar outbreak was reported in Stearns County, where cases were tied to Pilgrim’s Pride poultry plant in Cold Springs and Jennie-O Turkey in Melrose, reached 1,274 positive cases and four deaths as of Friday.
Jan Malcolm, commissioner of health, said that as of Friday’s report shows, the two counties account for a lower percentage of new cases from Thursday, May 7. She stated that the rate of new cases in those counties is just under 20 percent, as compared to nearly a third of new cases that were reported Thursday.
State education officials Friday morning formally announced that Minnesota is banning large-scale high school graduation ceremonies to limit the spread of the virus and encouraged schools to hold online ceremonies.
Breckenridge Public Schools Superintendent Diane Cordes said that based on Friday’s guidance they are moving ahead to make more solid plans and expect a plan to share early next week.
Walz said that while this decision gives him much pain, he has to listen to the experts on this matter and they recommend not allowing traditional graduation ceremonies.
Since the state’s new stay-at-home order that has been extended to May 18, the governor has said that about 91 percent of Minnesota’s workforce is now able to return to their work with hygiene and social distancing rules in place.
On Wednesday, Walz gave the OK to restart elective surgeries and dental services.
“Minnesota has made significant progress in building up critical resources to combat COVID-19,” Walz said. “We’re proud that this progress will allow our medical professionals to safely resume certain procedures to keep Minnesotans healthy and improve their quality of life.”
For more information regarding Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers and information, visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html.
North Dakota
As of Friday, there are fifty-four new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota. To date, the state has 678 active cases out of 1,425 total cases, 714 have recovered and there are 33 deaths.
Richland County has a total of eight individuals who have contracted COVID-19, seven have recovered. As of Friday, the county has tested 360 individuals for the virus.
The state’s Health Department reported two new deaths related to COVID-19. One individual was a woman in her 80s from Cass County and the other was a man in his 80s from Grand Forks County, both had underlying health conditions.
Friday’s new positive include 43 new cases in Cass County; seven in Grand Forks County; two in Mountrail County; and one each in Pembina and Burleigh counties.
As of Friday, a total of 33 North Dakota individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total number of hospitalized individuals has reached 104 to date.
Nearly 41,076 North Dakota individuals have been tested for COVID-19. The number includes 1,634 individuals recorded since Thursday, May 7.
Cass County, has had 752 COVID-19 cases to date, including 367 recoveries. Approximately 9,021 virus tests have been conducted.
Grand Forks, has 282 COVID-19 cases as of Friday. The number includes 114 recoveries. Approximately 4,062 virus tests have been conducted to date.
Burleigh County, had 103 COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 54 recoveries. Approximately 4,873 virus tests had been conducted to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, testing results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
