Leaders stress responsibility amid coronavirus situation

Preparation, not panic. Decisions based on facts, not fear.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and state health officials continue to stress responsible responses to novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Burgum held a press conference Thursday, March 12, one day after North Dakota’s first presumptive case of COVID-19 was confirmed by in a Ward County resident.
“As of this morning the (North Dakota Department of Health) has tested 27 individuals for COVID-19,” Burgum said. “Twelve tests have come back negative, which is, of course, positive. Results for 14 tests are still pending.”
The coronavirus “individual” is a male in his 60s, Burgum said. As of Thursday, he had not been hospitalized but was self-isolating and recovering at home. His case was confirmed by NDDOH.
Prior to Thursday, the man had traveled outside North Dakota. The man became aware he had made contact with a person who had since tested positive for coronavirus, Burgum said.
“The health department is waiting, as is the standard protocol, for the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to confirm the positive results,” Burgum said. “After we’ve had a positive test here, the double check occurs with the CDC.”
While this happens, healthcare personnel are working to identify any individuals who may have come into close contact with the Ward County male.
Burgum was joined at the conference by individuals including North Dakota State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte, Emergency Preparedness Section Chief Tim Wiedrich and Division of Disease Control Director Kirby Krueger.
Saying residents need to take coronavirus seriously, Burgum also said the risk for healthy North Dakotans is low.
“There are things that every individual in the state can do to help stop the spread of this virus,” he said. “Some of those are basic, some of these are things that we’ve been teaching our kids our whole lives, things that we’ve learned from our own parents.”
A NDDOH flyer reminds residents:
• Wash your hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer for at least 20 seconds
• Stay at home if you are sick, except to get medical care
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw that tissue in the trash
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick
“We in North Dakota, we like the phrase, ‘North Dakota tough.’ We can be North Dakota tough, but now North Dakota tough means making the right decisions about protecting yourselves, your family, your friends and your coworkers,” Burgum said.
Following the coronavirus confirmation, Burgum said the state had been planning and preparing since January.
“Our top priority remains the health, safety and well-being of all North Dakotans,” he said. “With the North Dakota Department of Health and its partners at the state, local and federal levels, we are working together to stay on top of this rapidly evolving situation.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, NDDOH stated. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
“Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying,” the department continued.
Unless it’s an emergency, individuals who think they may have COVID-19 should first call a health care provider before going to a clinic.
Residents with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can call NDDOH’s hotline at 1-866-207-2880. The hotline is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Additional COVID-19 information is available at the department website, www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, or the CDC website, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
For full, free-access coverage of the coronavirus situation in North Dakota and Minnesota, visit https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/news/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.