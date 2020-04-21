Quantcast

Legion baseball summer season is cancelled because of coronavirus

The North Dakota American Legion Department Executive Committee revisited the cancellation of the North Dakota American Legion Baseball Season on Monday Evening. They voted to cancel the 2020 season.

The decision was made solely to preserve the safety and health of everyone associated with the program.

Stay safe and healthy. As always thanks for all you do for North Dakota American Legion Baseball.

