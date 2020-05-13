Less than 640 active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

Seventy-six new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Wednesday, May 13. As of Wednesday morning, the state is at 638 active cases, 969 recoveries and 1,647 total cases to date.
Two new deaths directly caused by or related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday. The individuals were both women in their 90s from Cass County, North Dakota, with underlying health conditions.
The North Dakota Department of Health reported that of 40 total deaths, 29 are considered due to COVID-19, four were not primarily caused by COVID-19 and seven cases have pending death records.
Wednesday’s totals include 69 new COVID-19 cases in Cass County; four in Grand Forks County; and one each in Burleigh, Morton and Walsh counties. Ninety-two new North Dakota individuals were confirmed recovered from COVID-19 Wednesday morning by NDDoH.
The number of reported individuals with COVID-19 in Richland County, North Dakota, did not change from Tuesday, May 12. NDDoH reported eight total cases and seven recoveries in Richland County as of Wednesday. Previously, nine total cases and seven recoveries were reported. A total of 418 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date in Richland County.
As of Wednesday, a total of 37 North Dakota individuals are currently hospitalized. The total number of hospitalized individuals has reached 127 to date.
Nearly 48,950 North Dakota individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. The number includes 1,113 individuals recorded since Tuesday, NDDoH reported.
Cass County has had 935 COVID-19 cases to date, including 528 recoveries. More than 10,780 virus tests have been conducted to date in the county or on county residents.
Grand Forks County, North Dakota, has had 297 COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 156 recoveries. More than 4,620 virus tests have been conducted.
Burleigh County, North Dakota, has had 106 COVID-19 cases to date, including 61 recoveries. Nearly 5,300 virus tests have been conducted.
NDDoH continues to monitor sources of exposure, cases by genre and other demographics.
The majority of North Dakota’s COVID-19 deaths, 26 to date, have been individuals who were age 80 or older. The remaining 14 deaths include nine individuals in their 70s, one individual in their 60s and two individuals each in their 50s and 40s.
The majority of North Dakota’s COVID-19 cases, 404 to date, have been individuals in their 30s. A total of 326 individuals in their 20s have contracted COVID-19 to date.
Additionally, COVID-19 has been contracted by:
• 256 individuals in their 40s
• 188 individuals in their 50s
• 135 individuals in their 60s
• 122 individuals in their 80s or older
• 86 individuals between ages 10-19
• 66 individuals in their 70s
• 64 individuals less than age 10
There have been 42 recoveries to date among North Dakota’s COVID-19 victims who are under age 10.
Females continue to make up the majority of COVID-19 victims in North Dakota. As of Wednesday, 844 females have contracted COVID-19 to date, followed by 803 males.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
