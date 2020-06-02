Less than five active COVID-19 cases in Richland County

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Tuesday, June 2. As of Tuesday morning, the state is at 65 deaths, 454 active cases (including four in Richland County, North Dakota), 2,127 recoveries and 2,646 total cases to date.
No new Richland County individuals have been reported by the North Dakota Department of Health as having COVID-19. As of Tuesday, the county has had 22 COVID-19 cases, 18 recoveries and 1,210 completed tests to date.
Results are pending from the county’s first mass COVID-19 testing event. It was held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, June 1 in the Wahpeton High School parking lot. A total of 216 tests were given.
Tuesday’s total includes 18 new cases in Cass County, North Dakota, followed by one new case each in Burleigh, Dickey, Mountrail and Ward counties.
Four new deaths directly caused by or related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday. All were residents of Cass County, a man and woman each in their 90s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 60s. All had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
Cass County, as of Tuesday, accounts for 54 of North Dakota’s 65 total COVID-19 deaths to date. The remaining deceased include three individuals from Grand Forks County; two individuals from Morton and Stark counties; and one individual each from Emmons, McHenry, Ramsey and Ward counties.
As of Tuesday, more than 98,700 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota. More than 73,600 individuals have been tested.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
