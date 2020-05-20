The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department announces the opening of the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and Fort Mandan on May 21. In alignment with the North Dakota Smart Restart Campaign, the Interpretive Center will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the rest area will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. These hours will remain in place until further notice to allow for additional deep cleaning. Visitors are asked to keep a six-foot distance from other visitors during their visit.
Additionally, state parks will be opening comfort stations, concessions buildings, and administration office by May 22. Customers should be prepared for limited services to these facilities as well as capacity limitations. The department is encouraging visitors to continue to purchase daily and annual permits online before visiting to limit face to face interactions.
For more information about what to expect during your visit, please call or email before your visit. The department would also like to remind park visitors to follow the CDC's recommendations on social distancing and personal hygiene while visiting their properties.
The mission of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is to offer a diversity of recreation opportunities and sustainably manage resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.