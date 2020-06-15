Local COVID cases doubled over past week

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Richland County, North Dakota, more than doubled between June 9-14, according to records from the North Dakota Department of Health.
As of Monday, June 15, Richland County is at 15 active COVID-19 cases out of 37 total cases to date. In recent weeks, the number of active cases has fluctuated between 0-3 new cases per day, averaging one new case per day.
Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage confirmed Monday that three county employees are among the diagnosed individuals. Because of privacy guidelines upheld by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA), Hage could not confirm the employees’ departments. She confirmed being updated by a department head, but could not confirm the number of county offices affected or possibly closed.
“We do have to keep an eye on what we were doing in the beginning of the pandemic,” Richland County Public Health Administrator Michelle Eberhardt said. “That includes social distancing, even if you think you’re just dealing with allergies. It includes wearing your face mask. People are thinking they don’t have to wear their masks anymore.”
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Monday by NDDoH. The latest report followed a week of the disease’s progression:
• Sunday, June 14 — one new case, 15 active cases
• Saturday, June 13 — three new cases, 14 active cases
• Friday, June 12 — one new case, 11 active cases
• Thursday, June 11 — one new case, 10 active cases
• Wednesday, June 10 — one new case, 10 active cases
• Tuesday, June 9 — two new cases, nine active cases
• Monday, June 8 — no new cases, seven active cases
Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Monday. As of Monday morning, the state was at 74 deaths, 344 active cases, 2,683 recoveries and 3,101 positive cases to date.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Monday.
Monday’s total included 15 new cases in Cass County; two new cases each in Burleigh, Grand Forks and Morton counties; and one new case in Sioux County. There had been 25 recoveries since Sunday, June 14, NDDoH reported.
In Richland County, there have been 37 COVID-19 cases and 22 recoveries to date. NDDoH has reported records from 1,631 locally completed COVID-19 tests to date.
Reminding residents about best practices including hand and skin hygiene and keeping distance from others, Eberhardt said it is an uphill battle.
“We’re in the summer season. We want to get together more. It’s part of our culture, but there are ways to do so safely,” she said.
Nearly 133,900 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Monday. Nearly 87,780 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Thirty-one individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 197 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
Earlier this week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo discussed the possibility of “reversing” the ongoing reopening in his state. Eberhardt said she is hopeful that new closures will not take effect in North Dakota and Minnesota.
“Wedding season’s approaching,” Eberhardt said. “People are having more in-person funerals again. I’m a hugger. I’m a hand-shaker. It’s tough to be apart.”
Some people simply do not want to wear face masks, Eberhardt said. While she discourages not wearing them, saying it’s a matter of protecting others as much as yourself, Eberhardt did offer alternatives.
“If you really don’t want to wear a mask, make sure you are keeping that distance of 6-10 feet apart,” she said. “When you’re meeting friends for coffee, you don’t need to sit at a little table. Don’t forget to practice your hand washing.”
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
