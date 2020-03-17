As the number of people infected by the COVID-19 virus continues to rise we need to be aware of the impact this pandemic is having on our local economy. Last weekend, a large event in our area was postponed. In the past, this event has brought more than a thousand people to the Twin Towns who stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants and visit our local stores. One restaurant owner expressed that it is their biggest weekend of the year. As more and more events are postponed or canceled, our area businesses will begin to feel devastating effects.
With the recent announcement of school closings, businesses will not only be dealing with the loss of revenue from canceled events but also with the loss of employees who now need to stay home with their school-aged children because of lack of daycare. If this pandemic continues for a substantial amount of time we will see businesses being forced to close their doors.
Even if we can’t support our local businesses right now due to quarantines and closings or loss of income, it’s important to support them as soon as we start to stabilize. Helping our economy recover will be possible with the help of everyone in our community. Keeping your dollars local whenever possible, attending community events, eating local and inviting friends and family to visit our community are just a few ways that we can help our businesses’ bottom line as they begin to get back on their feet.
If you are looking to help our local economy right now, you could consider purchasing gift certificates from your favorite shops and restaurants. This will help our small businesses make ends meet during this difficult time.
Right now more than anything we all need to take measures to protect ourselves and our families from being infected by this virus and spreading it to others. Make sure you are practicing frequent handwashing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick.
