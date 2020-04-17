Social distancing has become the widespread effort to lessen the spread and protect ourselves and others from the coronavirus outbreak. However, in our collective attempt, grocery shopping has become something that now feels dangerous.
In an effort to make shopping a safer environment, local grocers have implemented practices that provide a constructive, cleaner and ultimately safer environment for consumers to shop.
“We’re asking everyone to stay 6 feet apart. If you look in our check lanes, there are markings to stand on and stay 6 feet apart. We have one-way aisles and put up plexiglass panels for our cashiers since they can’t be 6 feet away at that point,” Marv Knapper, manager at Econofoods in Wahpeton, North Dakota, said. “As far as employees, we ask them to all be 6 feet away from each other when possible.”
Part-time Manager Marisa Anderson explained how at Econofoods in Breckenridge, Minnesota, there are stop signs on the floor that are 6 feet apart to serve as a marker and reminder of social distancing.
Employees are cleaning the store multiple times a day with bleach and other sanitizers, wiping down door handles and anything that people frequently touch. Employees have the option of wearing gloves and face masks and are also being told not to come in if they come down with any symptoms.
On a walk through the Wahpeton Walmart this week, the Daily News noticed a sign that read what steps are being taken to protect the health and safety of customers. They are reducing store hours to allow extra time for cleaning, sanitizing and stocking, limiting the number of essential items per purchase, encouraging social distancing with floor markings reminding to provide 6 feet of space and providing touchless payment through the Walmart Pay phone app service.
The hours at all three local grocery stores have also changed to accommodate lessening contact between people. In Wahpeton, Econofoods has changed their store hours to 5 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Walmart has changed theirs to 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m., additionally allowing an hour before opening designated solely for seniors. The Breckenridge Econofoods has changed their hours to 8 a.m.-8 p.m. as well.
From the moment we walk into the store until the moment we leave, each mindless, habitual action we once took has ultimately changed. We take extra precautions and have changed our behaviors because we are all doing our part to lessen the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Twin Town community. So why and how does social distancing really help us?
“There is so much uncertainty, but the belief is it's droplet transmission. Somebody sneezes or coughs and then it can get in someone’s face or on a surface that someone later touches then they touch their face, nose or eyes. It’s transmitted through those droplets that really you can’t see. The way that social distancing helps is it's believed a 6 foot distance is going to keep you from those droplets,” Wilkin county Public Health Director Deb Jacobs said.
