ComDel Innovation, Wahpeton, is reportedly getting into the production of professional quality face masks.
The manufacturer has partnered with mechanical engineers from North Dakota State University, Forum News Service reported Sunday, April 6. The plan is to produce N95-grade masks for a local health care system. ComDel representatives were unavailable for comment.
“Once they create the mold, (NDSU team leader Rob) Sailer said ComDel’s automated equipment can run around the clock and could possible produce thousands of the masks in a day,” FNS reported.
As of Monday, April 7, North Dakota has had 225 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Eighteen new cases were confirmed Monday morning, including 11 from Cass County, North Dakota. Cass County’s cities include Fargo, where NDSU’s campus is located.
The North Dakota Department of Health reported 7,213 COVID-19 tests have been administered as of midday Monday. That afternoon, Gov. Doug Burgum announced that while there officially have been three deaths from COVID-19, a fourth individual died Monday and would be included in Tuesday’s case update.
The fourth individual was a man in his 70s from Emmons County, North Dakota. He received COVID-19 from community spread and had underlying health conditions.
Burgum also announced two new executive orders.
Under the first order, individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will be ordered to self-quarantine for a period of no less than 14 days from the testing date. Family and other household members will also be ordered to self-quarantine for a period of no less than 14 days.
Under the second order, visitation in North Dakota long term care facilities, including skilled nursing facilities and basic care facilities, will be suspended except for special circumstances including end of life.
While Red River Valley residents wait for face masks, they are encouraged to create their own. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued its recommendations on do it yourself cloth face coverings.
A cloth face covering should:
• fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
• be secured with ties or ear loops
• include multiple layers of fabric
• allow for breathing without restriction
• be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
“CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (including grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission,” the organization stated.
Instructions on how to sew a cloth face covering or create coverings with t-shirts or bandanas and without sewing are available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.
“Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face covering without assistance,” CDC stated.
A cloth face covering should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use, according to CDC. It is okay to wash them in a washing machine.
Symptoms of COVID-19 in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, the North Dakota Department of Health stated. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
“Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying,” the department continued.
Unless it’s an emergency, individuals who think they may have COVID-19 should first call a health care provider before going to a clinic.
Residents with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can call NDDOH’s hotline at 1-866-207-2880. The hotline is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
