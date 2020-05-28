Mass COVID-19 testing event scheduled for Monday in Wahpeton

The Twin Towns Area will have its first mass testing event for COVID-19.
The free, public, drive through event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, June 1 at the Wahpeton High School parking lot, 1021 11th St. N. in Wahpeton. While 2 p.m. is when the event is scheduled to end, it could conclude sooner if all test kits are gone.
“The event is open to the community. You do not have to be a Richland County resident,” Public Health Administrator Michelle Eberhardt said Thursday, May 28.
The Richland County Health Department is hosting the mass testing event with emergency management, the North Dakota National Guard and local community partners.
Anyone interested in being tested for COVID-19 has the option of pre-registering at https://testreg.nd.gov.
Pre-registration involves use of a screening tool to share symptoms. Each person is encouraged to complete the online assessment, however it is not mandatory.
“If you fill it out and don’t get a confirmation code, you can still come,” Eberhardt said. “Pre-registering does not guarantee a test.”
Registration forms will also be available at the testing event. The event is subject to change based on testing capabilities with the North Dakota Department of Health lab.
For more information, call Richland County Public Health at 701-642-7735. The department is expected to provide more information and public reminders prior to the testing event.
Forty-two new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the state is at 57 deaths, 631 active cases (including nine in Richland County, North Dakota), 1,793 recoveries and 2,481 total cases to date.
One new individual in Richland County has been reported by the North Dakota Department of Health as having COVID-19. As of Thursday, the county has 20 COVID-19 cases, 11 recoveries and 1,030 completed tests to date.
One new death directly caused by or related to COVID-19 was reported Thursday. The individual was a man in his 80s from Cass County, North Dakota, with underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
Thursday’s totals include 36 new COVID-19 cases in Cass County; two new cases in Burleigh County; and one new case each in Grand Forks, Traill and Ward counties.
Of North Dakota’s 57 total COVID-19 or related deaths, 45 are considered due to COVID-19, seven were not primarily caused by COVID-19 and five cases have pending death records.
Across North Dakota, more than 86.725 tests have been completed as of Thursday. Results from nearly 1,980 tests completed since Wednesday, May 27 were included in NDDoH’s latest update. More than 68,250 individuals have been tested to date, with several individuals receiving followup tests.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
