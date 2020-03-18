Masses cancelled within all Catholic churches served by Fargo diocese

The Catholic church is cancelling all public Masses within the Diocese of Fargo in response to coronavirus.
Bishop John Folda sent a message Tuesday that outlines how area Catholic churches will handle Masses, and the new outlines for funerals, weddings and baptism.
There are more than 73,000 registered Catholics in the diocese, which covers 30 counties.
The current COVID-19 health crisis has led to extraordinary measures being taken throughout the world, Folda said. As Catholics, we have a serious responsibility, not only in charity, but in justice, to prevent the spread of this disease to those who are most vulnerable, he said.
“As a result, I have made the difficult decision to cancel public celebrations of the Mass, sacraments, and parish events during this challenging time,” Folda said.
The sacraments of the church were instituted by Christ for the sanctification of God’s people. As a result, any restriction of their public celebration is a very serious matter, he said. Nevertheless, we have the responsibility to protect the well-being of our brothers and sisters, and I judge these measures to be prudent and necessary. As our Lord taught, there is no commandment greater than to love God, and to love our neighbor as our self (cf. Mk 12:30-31), he said.
Effective noon, Wednesday, March 18, the following directives are to be observed throughout the Diocese of Fargo until further notice:
• All public Masses are cancelled. Catholics within the diocese are dispensed from the obligation of attending Mass for Sundays and holy days of obligation. The faithful are reminded they are to observe other means of keeping the Lord’s Day holy.
• Funeral rites may only be celebrated with 10 or fewer people. If it is pastorally beneficial, the Rite of Committal may be celebrated at the graveside, and a public funeral, with or without Mass, may be arranged at a later date. All other public funeral events are deferred.
• Weddings may only be celebrated with 10 or fewer people.
• Baptism of infants is to be conferred only in the presence of 10 or fewer people.
• Confirmation/First Eucharist Masses are deferred.
• RCIA classes and sacramental initiation of adults are deferred. Exceptional cases may be referred to the Bishop.
