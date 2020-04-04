MDH releases list of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases

Saturday, April 4, the Minnesota Department of Health released a list of long-term care facilities with outbreaks from one or more residents or staff members who confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
Facilities with 10 or more residents will be listed only, according to MDH. St. Francis Home in Breckenridge (Wilkin County) is one of the facilities on the list.
The facilities by counties are:
Anoka County: Anoka Rehabilitation and Living Center.
Clay County: Eventide Lutheran Home.
Crow Wing County: Minnesota Teen Challenge.
Dakota County: Brookdale West St. Paul, Inverwood Senior Living.
Faribault County: Friendship Court.
Freeborn County: Fountain Centers.
Hennepin County: Catholic Eldercare on Main, Heritage of Edina Inc, Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington, Shalom Home West, Sunrise of Edina, The Glenn Minnetonka, The Sanctuary at Brooklyn Center, The Villa at Bryn Mawr, The Waters of Edina, Vernon Terrace, Walker Methodist Health Center.
Martin County: Temperance Lake Ridge.
Olmsted County: Rochester East Health Services, Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center.
Ramsey County: Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville, Presbyterian Homes of Arden Hills, The Estates at Roseville, The Waters of White Bear Lake.
St. Louis County: Superior View Apartments.
Washington County: Saint Therese of Woodbury, Stonecrest, The Encore at Mahtomedi, The Gables of Boutwells Landing.
Wilkin County: St. Francis Home
Winona County: Sauer Health Care
The state now has 865 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 24 related deaths. Community transmission makes up 32 percent of cases, followed by known exposure to a case at 22 percent. Wilkin County has 2 confirmed cases and Otter Tail County has 1. Clay County has 13 confirmed cases.
For more information, visit the state's new dashboard at https://mndps.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/f28f84968c1148129932c3bebb1d3a1a/.
