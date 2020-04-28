Minn. DOC strategizes to lessen COVID-19 outbreak

Correctional facilities are one setting where social distancing is difficult to do. For this reason, the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) is increasing its testing capabilities of the novel coronavirus and implementing population management strategies.
“As has been noted by Governor Walz, it is only through widespread testing that we can target efforts to protect those most medically vulnerable to COVID-19,” DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell said. “As studies have found, many cases of COVID-19 result in mild to moderate symptoms or even no symptoms at all. Of particular concern is the reality that those with minor symptoms can spread COVID-19 to others.”
The Wilkin County Jail in Breckenridge has adopted these strategies to ensure they are following the state’s guidelines and doing their part to reduce the chances of infecting and spreading the virus.
Jail Administrator Erik Dohman said the county is screening all individuals that come into the jail with questions and by taking temperatures, including employees. The jail is segregating each individual brought into the jail for 14 days before being brought into the general population and each person has their own cell after that, whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic.
Programs that require volunteers entering the jail, such as bible study, have been postponed or canceled. Additionally, the jail is not conducting any fingerprinting for background checks at this time.
The current data to date, show just two of Minnesota’s 11 correctional facilities have incarcerated individuals with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The state’s DOC reported that a total of 220 incarcerated individuals were tested for the novel virus and 122 were asymptomatic at the time of the test. Thirty of those tested positive for COVID-19 and continue with no symptoms. Another 30 who were confirmed positive or presumed positive have had their symptoms resolved and have returned to the general population.
One of the individuals who tested positive is currently being hospitalized with COVID-19 related complications. All others who have tested positive are being isolated and treated in-facility with mild to moderate symptoms.
In addition to a move for increased testing, the state is also implementing population management strategies.
The DOC is continuing to receive new intakes to the state’s prisons, although new intakes from the courts have slowed. All new intakes are being directed to St. Cloud for men and Shakopee for women, which is the only facility in the state for women.
All new intakes are screened for COVID-19 symptoms and quarantined for 14 days upon arrival to a facility. The quarantine units are completely self-contained and all activity occurs within that unit. All new intakes are also tested for COVID-19 before being moved into the general population, according to the state’s DOC.
To lessen the population in correctional facilities, the DOC is implementing a temporary policy to expedite the release of certain inmates who are already within 90 days of their regularly-scheduled release date.
This new policy implementation is an expansion of the state’s long standing transitional work-release program that maintains community safety and additionally protects staff and those incarcerated from a prison-wide outbreak.
In order for a prisoner to be considered eligible for this 90-day early release policy, the DOC is determining whether the individual has a rating of low or medium risk to re-offend, has an approved place to live in a community-based facility or residence and has access to a landline or has internet access for check-ins.
Minnesota facilities have implemented a stay-with-unit plan at each facility to ensure individuals continue to participate in facility activities including any programming, yard time and dining, only with others in their living unity. This stay-with-unit is meant to social distance and minimize the potential widespread outbreaks across facilities.
Additionally, cloth barrier masks have been distributed to all DOC staff working in the facilities along with those who are incarcerated. In addition, staff at correctional facilities Moose Lake and Willow River have been issued N95s.
For more information, visit https://mn.gov/doc/about/covid-19-updates/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.