Minnesota’s Department of Economic and Employment Development's (DEED) March 2020 employment analysis reported that seasonally adjusted payroll employment dropped by 14,400 jobs in March while the private sector lost 15,400 jobs during the month.
Declines were sharpest in professional and business services where administration and support lost 4,200, primarily in temporary help, and leisure and hospitality, where accommodation and food services lost 7,800 jobs.
The state’s seasonally adjusted March unemployment rate held steady at 3.1 percent. In comparison, the U.S. rose to 4.4 percent in March from 3.5 percent in February.
However, March estimates reflect data through the week ending on March 13, which was the week that Gov. Tim Walz issued the executive order closing bars and restricting restaurants to take-out only. Therefore, the month’s estimates capture virtually none of the impact of business closures due to COVID-19. The April analysis will be able to reflect more of the economic impact that the coronavirus has done to the state's economy when released next month.
Since March 16, 2020, more than 550,000 people have applied for unemployment insurance benefits in Minnesota, a state record.
According to DEED, most people who apply for unemployment benefits submit a payment request and meet all eligibility criteria and are receiving payments within one week – less in some cases. Those who are eligible for the unemployment benefits program receive $600 per week from the CARES Act, in addition to their regular unemployment.
While many lost their jobs and were able to apply for unemployment, those who are self-employed and independent contractors were also deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but could not qualify for the unemployment benefits.
DEED announced last week that it has begun making Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to those who are self-employed, independent contractors and other eligible recipients who are not eligible for regular unemployment benefits.
“In less than one month, DEED’s unemployment insurance team has created the infrastructure to implement this brand new program, determine eligibility, prevent fraud and adapt to the unprecedented challenges caused by COVID-19,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said.
The PUA is a new program that was authorized by Congress in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and signed into law on March 27, 2020. The program provides weekly benefit payments for those eligible. Additionally, for the self-employed and independent contractors, the Federal Pandemic Compensation will pay an additional $600 per week for people receiving PUA.
“While it will take us some time to determine eligibility for everyone who applies for PUA, we are working closely with the Department of Revenue to expedite that process. Minnesota is proudly one of the first states in the nation to implement all three components of the federal CARES Act and provide critical financial assistance to hundreds of thousands of people who have been impacted by this pandemic,” Grove said.
In order to apply for PUA, Minnesotans must first apply for regular unemployment benefits before qualifying for the new program benefits. Applications can be done online, 6 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday-Friday and by phone 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. on Friday’s.
For more information, visit DEED.gov/newscenter/covid and uimn.org.
