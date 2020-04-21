Minn. Gov launches mask drive for April 25

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have launched a statewide homemade face mask drive to encourage people to create homemade masks for donation to elderly care living facility employees and residents.
“Those working in congregate living facilities are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Walz said. “While homemade masks will not replace personal protective equipment, they go a long way in preventing the wearer from infecting others. I am asking Minnesota’s crafters, sewers and creatives to step up and help out their community.”
Minnesotans can deliver homemade masks to their local fire department from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 25. All 775 of Minnesota’s fire departments will participate. Breckenridge Fire Department will be available to accept donations at the North Side Fire Hall located at 1310 Minnesota Ave.
Fire departments will be delivering the collected face masks to local congregate living facilities for the employees and residents to wear.
“Every community has a local fire station ready to respond in times of need and the COVID-19 pandemic is not different,” Commissioner of Department of Safety John Harrington said. “We’re grateful for the partnership of fire departments across the state for helping us get homemade masks delivered to where they’re needed most.”
Guidelines that the state has including for making a face mask include:
Build a mask that tightly encloses the area around the nose and mouth: from the bridge of the nose down to the chin and extending onto the cheek beyond the corners of the mouth, so that no gaps occur when talking or moving.
Use a material that is tightly woven but breathable. Double-layer the fabric if possible. Choose a washable fabric that can handle high temperatures and bleach without deforming.
The face mask should be able to tolerate some moisture from breathing.
Suggested materials:
Outer layer- tea cloth
Inner layer- microfleece to wick away moisture
Use an accordion fold to mimic a hospital mask as much as possible
Use a fat woven shoelace type material to bind the sides
Use elastic straps to loop behind the ears.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends cloth face masks to protect others from COVID-19. According to the CDC, cloth face masks help prevent the wearer’s germs from infecting others but are not a proven way to prevent COVID-19 from infecting the wearer.
While there is no standard design for a homemade face mask, here are a few links for a guide, design and tips: North Memorial: How to make a healthcare face mask, CDC: Use of Cloth Face Coverings to Help Slow the Spread of COVID-19, and DIY: How to sew Face Mask.
