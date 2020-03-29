A new bill is a signature away at the Minnesota Legislature from helping many Minnesotans through the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic. This legislation adds $330.6 million to help mitigate the ongoing pandemic.
“This is just the beginning, but it is an important first step,” said House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley. “It will be our job to help Minnesota recover, revive and move on.”
According to Sessions Daily, the new legislation will cover a much larger range of efforts containing a number of fiscal and policy measures intended to help mitigate the ongoing pandemic. The bill was passed 99-4 by the House, 67-0 by the Senate and awaits action by Gov. Tim Walz.
Most notably, $200 million of this legislation was appropriated to create a fund specifically for COVID-19 that the Minnesota Management and Budget would call on state agencies to respond to the pandemic.
Other items proposed in the $330.6 million include:
• $30 million for creating an account for small business emergency loans through the state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development,
• $29.96 million to create a grant program supporting licensed child care providers who care for health care and other emergency workers children,
• $26.54 million in emergency grants intending to provide additional shelter place, purchasing of hygiene, sanitation and cleaning supplies, and emergency staffing,
• $11 million to help the state’s 11 tribal nations,
• $10 million for small business emergency loans,
• $9 million for state’s food shelf program, part of which would be used to help food banks,
• $6.2 billion to provide financial assistance to veterans,
• $5.53 million to provide housing support relief,
• $2.4 million to streamline REAL ID applications.
House Minority Leader Rep. Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, and other House Republicans urged careful consideration of spending. Daudt stressed that the pandemic’s economic impact will most likely consume the state’s estimated $1.5 billion surplus. Daudt later voted in favor of this bill.
Minnesota Democrats discussed using the surplus to fuel the state’s education system while Republicans intended to implement policies that would give money back to Minnesotans.
“It is my hope that this funding package will keep our citizens and small businesses afloat during the crisis without severe negative consequences,” said Minnesota Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Elbow Lake.
No one saw this situation coming, Westrom said. The funding package is an exercise of judgment members of the legislature and the governor’s office had to make.
“Luckily, our state was fiscally strong and well-funded at the beginning of the year, with full ‘rainy day’ accounts and a projected surplus. Additionally, the federal branch continues to roll out stimulus for the country as a whole,” Westrom said.
Citizens will prevail over “this invisible enemy,” Westrom said.
“The state government has proven it can work quickly when the state is under stress. If there’s ever been a time to bind together and keep your family, neighbors, and fellow Americans in prayer, now is the time,” he said.
The legislature has already appropriated nearly $221 million to support the Department of Health’s response and to help health care providers. That legislation allocates $50 million to the state’s public health response account and $150 million to create a health care response fund.
Both funds would be accessible by care providers including hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, nursing facilities, health care facilities, ambulance services and other facilities in for assisted living services.
