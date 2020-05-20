A new phase in Minnesota’s Stay Safe plan will allow for outdoor dining along with hair salons and barbershops, to reopen come Monday, June 1.
Gov. Tim Walz announced the cautious new plan for loosening restrictions during a conference held Wednesday, May 20, saying that Minnesotans must find a new normal and a way to live with the coronavirus.
“This year is unlike any we have ever seen and those challenges are immense,” Walz said. “Our restaurants and bars are an integral part of the social fabric of Minnesota, and it has been heartbreaking to see this pandemic wreak havoc on our hospitality industry.”
Come June 1, outdoor dining can resume with restaurants and bars while maintaining social distancing and seating no more than 50 customers at a time. The state is asking that staff and customers follow guidelines including making a reservation, wearing a mask and washing hands. Takeout and curbside pickup would be permitted as before, although dine-in services are still not allowed.
Staff and customers at hair salons and barbershops are being asked to limit capacity to 25 percent occupancy, wear masks and have safe cleaning practices. This phase will also include opening campgrounds and other recreational activities.
“While it’s not perfect, it’s safe and it’s moving the dial,” the governor said.
Locally, Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson with the support of City Council recently sent a letter to the governor urging him to allow the city to reopen all businesses. The letter states that the city is particularly struggling as a border city to Wahpeton, North Dakota, which is allowing all businesses to be open under Smart Restart guidelines, and they believe the business can open safely.
The new plan is the latest move to loosen restrictions and alleviate some financial strain on businesses. However, Walz said he is prepared to turn the dial back down if there is a spike in new cases and health care facilities come under significant strain.
Walz said that according to epidemiologists, it takes two weeks to 21 days to see an effect on any new change to measures being taken. Thus his measure allowing the stay-at-home order to expire this past Monday has not shown its impact. He said that depending on the outcome of the latest moves will create his next move.
“Now is the time for innovative solutions as we navigate a new normal, support our favorite businesses and ensure the safety of workers and customers,” Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said. “This phased approach to reopening our economy is rooted in safety for everyone, and will ensure we can continue to put more Minnesotans back to work and make data-driven decisions at every turn of the dial.”
The new plan comes as Minnesota’s COVID-19 cases reach 17,670, with 645 newly reported cases from Tuesday. The state reports 29 new deaths, with a total of 777 deaths. As of Wednesday, the number of Minnesotans currently hospitalized is 550 and there are 212 who in critical care.
On Wednesday, Minnesota numbers show of the 17,670 people who have tested positive for the disease, nearly 70 percent have recovered and reported as no longer needing to be isolated.
“I can’t stress enough how empathizing with you how frustrating, maddening this is, but in a time of great uncertainty how we conduct ourselves is what we can control,” Walz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.