Minn. schools closed for academic year

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Thursday, April 23 that will close K-12 public schools for the remainder of the academic year to limit the spread of the coronavirus and protect children.
“As a former teacher, this is a heartbreaking decision,” Walz said. “I am sorry for all of our students who will miss out on graduations, tournaments, and end of year celebrations. While I recognize distance learning is a challenge for many families, it is critical to social distancing in Minnesota and supports the health of Minnesota’s families. We will continue looking for ways to improve the current system and better support our children.”
The state’s schools have been closed since March 18 and were scheduled to open after the stay-at-home executive order expires on May 4. Since schools have shut down, distance learning practices have been utilized to continue education.
Epidemiology studies show that children who are infected with COVID-19 typically only experience mild symptoms. However, children can spread the virus to their parents and teachers.
While this was not the first choice for Breckenridge Public Schools, the reality of COVID-19 has made the tough decision a matter of safety. However, the schools made a framework for either decision that was made so they could be prepared.
“We really want to take some to reflect on our strengths and weaknesses and how do we adjust for both of those,” Superintendent Diane Cordes said. “We will be delivering distance learning through April 30 just as we have done. May 1 and 4 will be used as professional development and planning for the rest of the school year.”
May 1 and 4 will be used to intentionally evaluate current distance learning practices in order to pivot or improve. On those days, students will not be receiving distant learning but services such as meals and childcare for essential workers will continue.
No final decisions have been made regarding graduation. Staff and administration are researching ideas as well as talking with the class of 2020 seniors to have their input.
“We all feel strongly, myself as the superintendent, the board, our administration and staff, that we want to have a very special graduation for our class of 2020,” Cordes said. “We certainly need to follow the CDC guidelines in place for any kind of gathering making sure we are safe and doing it the right way. Taking all of that into consideration we are really hoping to do something extra special. I know it can’t take the place of what the norm would be but they will always be a special group in our history.”
Walz acknowledged at the Thursday briefing that school closures have been challenging for families for parents are juggling the additive role with their children’s distant learning plans. He also mentioned that this pandemic is causing a greater gap in the quality of education.
“Distance learning is putting incredible stress on parents, students and educators. It’s widening disparities by wealth, race and geography. I hope educators can use these last few weeks to wind down the academics while increasing attention on the mental and emotional health of our students. At the same time, we need to plan for addressing the inequities this crisis has made even worse,” Education Minnesota President Denise Specht said.
Walz emphasized that the objectives moving forward for Minnesotans to live healthy, safe and happy is to slow the spread and slowly build immunity, protecting front line workers by increasing access to personal protective equipment, ensure the health care systems can provide treatment, gradually allow Minnesotans to go back to work, and safely and slowly resuming in-person contacts and other activities.
This gradual loosening of restrictions on businesses included Walz's decision to allow certain non-critical businesses to safely return to work. This action will 80,000-100,000 Minnesotans to return to work in industrial, manufacturing and office settings on Monday, April 27.
Businesses must:
- Create, share and implement a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan that sets out the actions to be taken to ensure social distancing, worker hygiene, and facility cleaning and disinfection necessary to keep workers safe
- Engage in screening employees and ensure that sick employees stay home
- Continue to work from home whenever possible
“This is a limited first step in the process of safely reopening some businesses and returning Minnesotans to work,” Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said. “We will continue to listen to and seek input from business and community leaders and work with public health experts on creative solutions to put more people back to work as safely and quickly as possible.”
The plan moving forward is for Minnesotans to remain staying at home until May 4, improve control of pandemic by testing every symptomatic Minnesotan, extend distance learning the end of the school year and safely allow additional Minnesotans to return to work.
As of Thursday, April 23, Wilkin County has 9 active cases and 2 COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 6 cases and no deaths and in Clay County, there are 84 cases and 4 deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 2,942 positive cases with 1,536 no longer needing to be isolated and 200 deaths. There are currently 268 hospitalizations and 104 in critical care. Fifty-one percent are female and 49 percent are male.
Minnesota has tested approximately 51,548 people for the virus. Of those tests, the Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 10,738 tests and there have been approximately 40,810 from external labs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.