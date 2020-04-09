Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon appeared before the state’s House Subcommittee on Elections Wednesday, April 8 to introduce a bill that would expand mail-in voting and reduce in-person polling places to ensure safe elections during the threat that the coronavirus pandemic has on American democratic elections.
“The administration of elections has become a public health issue. Minnesotans should not have to choose between their health and their right to vote,” Simon said. “After talking with elections professionals from all levels of government throughout the state, the goal became very clear to me: we need to minimize exposure at polling places and maximize voting by mail.”
Minnesota Republicans on the panel opposed Simon’s proposal in its current form. Concerns voiced were that it would open the door to fraud and electioneering. The subcommittee ultimately did not take a vote and decided that discussions and changes would continue.
The move to address the democratic dilemma people across the country are being faced with is whether to risk their health or exercise their right to vote. The country is being asked to stay home and practice social distancing and individuals showing up to long lines and cramped schools, gyms and other polling places to vote goes against that.
Simon’s proposal includes “temporary, one-time” changes to the state’s 2020 election by automatically sending mail-in ballots to registered voters requiring a witness signature, reducing the number of polling places on Election Day and allotting extra time for administrators to process ballots.
The legislation would change a number of polling places that are vulnerable locations like senior care facilities. His office would accept candidate filings by email, fax or U.S. mail rather than in person, and also accept ballot-access petitions submitted with digital signatures.
“I hope we can all rise to the moment,” Simon said. “People will look back at this time and wonder what we did to make things better – and whether we put others before ourselves and our own interests. Now we need to look to solutions that match the scope and scale of the problem.”
The secretary’s legislative announcement came on the same day of Wisconsin holding its in-person election on Tuesday in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak. Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers repeatedly tried to delay the state’s elections due to fears that it could boost the spread of COVID-19. But the state’s Republicans and conservative controlled Supreme Court turned down the governor’s attempt, thus requiring voters to choose between voting and the security of their health. In some precincts, voters were plagued with hour-long waiting times due to a shortage of polling workers and stations.
“The election in Wisconsin, with its reduced polling places and unacceptably long lines, is a glimpse of what could happen in Minnesota if we fail to change our laws temporarily,” Simon said. “This is a time for legislative cooperation, not political games.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.