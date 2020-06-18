The coronavirus has turned Minnesota’s healthy seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.1 percent before the pandemic hit to a whopping 9.9 percent in May, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's latest report.
“Our economy is facing an unprecedented challenge, which these numbers reflect. Slight job increases this month are a positive sign, but the employment rebound will continue to vary greatly by sector,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said. “DEED is working with other state agencies, business and labor leaders and public health experts to get Minnesotans back to work as quickly and safely as possible.”
The May report captures the Minnesota’s job situation immediately prior to the lifting of the stay-at-home order and the phased reopening of non-critical businesses in the state.
DEED’s release shows that unemployment increased from 35,770 to 302,741 in May. Seasonally adjusted job gains were led by leisure and hospitality, up 13,800 jobs. Seasonally adjusted jobs lost in May was led by the government sector, which was down 17,700 jobs and 16,300 of those losses were in local government.
The U.S. unemployment rate decreased 1.4 points to 13.3 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in May.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, thousands of Minnesotans lost their jobs and businesses were required to close their doors for extended periods of time. This economic shift brought the unemployment rate of 2.9 percent in March to 8.1 percent in April.
The large jump was because the stay-at-home order went into effect mid-March and the data didn’t accurately reflect the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and April was the first full month that was able to show that impact, DEED reported.
April’s unemployment report was recently changed to 8.7 percent, an unusually large revision according to DEED’s monthly release. This is because the rapid changes in the state’s economy have made traditional methods of measuring the state’s economic well-being difficult.
For more information regarding employment and economic development in the state, visit https://mn.gov/deed/.
