Minn. unemployment rate spikes to 8.1 percent in April

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Minnesota's unemployment sat at a healthy 3.1 percent seasonally adjustment rate. Since thousands of Minnesotans lost their jobs when businesses closed their doors, the unemployment rate has jumped to 8.1 percent for April.
In March, 2.9 percent was the rate of unemployment. However, because the stay-at-home order went into effect mid-March, the data didn’t accurately reflect the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. April is the first full month that has shown the impact of the pandemic to Minnesota.
Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) released the information Thursday, May 22. The numbers show that unemployment increased by 160,627, a total of 249,453 from March to April.
The latest DEED report shows nearly 700,000 Minnesotans have applied for unemployment insurance. Those who have applied for unemployment benefits do not necessarily fit into the category of going unemployed. This is because if an individual's hours have been cut, but still working, they may quality for these benefits
As shocking the number is for the state, it's not unusual across the nation. Nearly 39 million in the U.S. have lost their jobs. The nation’s unemployment rate is now 14.7 percent, a change from a 4.4 percent unemployment rate reported in March.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged our state in many ways, we continue to work closely with our state agency partners and health, business and labor leaders to reopen Minnesota businesses, safely return more people to work, and stem the tide of COVID-19 on our economy,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said.
Minnesota businesses have been pleading with state officials to reopen the economy and allow businesses to open. However, the state has made cautious moves in an attempt to lessen financial strain while continuing with precautionary measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Gov. Tim Walz allowed the state’s stay-at-home order to expire on Monday, May 18 which allowed retail and some other businesses to reopen. His latest loosening of restrictions was to allow restaurants and bars to provide outdoor patio services come Monday, June 1. Additionally, hair salons, barber shops, campgrounds and other recreational activities have been allowed to reopen their doors under new regulations and restrictions.
This move may help Minnesota’s unemployment rate decrease. However, Walz said that he is willing, with no hesitation, to turn the dial down and reinstate restrictions if COVID-19 cases begin to spike and the health care systems risk being overwhelmed.
For more information regarding employment and economic development in the state, visit https://mn.gov/deed/.
