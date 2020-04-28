Minn. unveils new COVID-19 testing website

Gov. Tim Walz unveiled a new state website to help Minnesotans discover symptoms of COVID-19, what to do if sick, an online screening tool with questions and an interactive map for finding a testing location.
“Access to COVID-19 testing is critical to moving Minnesota forward during this pandemic,” Walz said. “This tool will help make our widespread testing initiative accessible to all Minnesotans, and it’s a direct result of our partnership with the cutting-edge health care sector in Minnesota.”
The interactive testing collaborative now includes 127 clinics and health care facilities across the state. There is no testing site in Wilkin County. Although, there are testing sites in Fergus Falls at Lake Region Healthcare Hospital, Wheaton at Sanford Health, Elbow Lake at Prairie Ridge Hospital and Health Services and Fargo, North Dakota at Essentia Health.
The site will list their testing capabilities such as drive-up, call ahead, or by appointment, the sites weekday and weekend hours, and what individuals they are accepting for testing.
Walz acknowledged that the site and testing clinics are a work-in-progress and that there may be regional gaps in clinics, but is continuing to be updated.
Those who do not have symptoms generally should not be tested due to national shortages of supplies and the limited capacity for testing. However, if someone is curious if they should get tested, the state’s new testing website offers an online screening tool that will help people decide whether they should ask to be tested for COVID-19. The tool is not a substitute for medical advice and it should not stop anyone from seeking medical attention if needed.
The screening tool will first confirm if you are a Minnesota resident and then will go into the list of screening questions.
The survey will ask if there has been any out-of-state travel, experiencing any symptoms such as a fever, cough, shortness of breath or coughing, and if you have been in contact with someone known to have the virus or told by a healthcare provider you may have been exposed. The online tool will further ask if you are a part of any special populations such as being elderly or immunocompromised.
Once through the online screening tool, a recommendation of what level of at-risk the person is and what steps they should take.
The site will also direct individuals for how to receive test results and filing any complaints regarding difficulties in getting a test, insurance complaints and coverages, and how to report fraudulent tests or other scams.
The website is part of the statewide strategy launched last week in partnership with the state’s health care delivery system, the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota. The partnership was formed for rapid, widespread testing in Minnesota to test all symptomatic people and isolate confirmed cases.
“Aggressive and expanded testing is an essential part of our overall strategy to mitigate this pandemic,” Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. “As we strive to reach our goal of testing up to 20,000 people per day, we must do everything we can to expand access points across the state. This work is literally saving lives.”
Minnesota estimated that through building health care capacity, the state can test as many as 20,000 Minnesotans per day.
As of Monday, April 27, Wilkin County has eight active cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail, there are 8 cases and no deaths and in Clay County, there are 131 cases and 9 deaths.
Minnesota has a total of 3,816 positive cases with 1,842 no longer needing to be isolated and 286 deaths. There are currently 292 hospitalizations and 122 in critical care. Fifty percent are female and 50 percent are male.
Minnesota has tested approximately 61,268 people for the virus. Of those tests, the Minnesota Department of Health lab has completed approximately 11,493 tests and there have been approximately 49,775 from external labs.
For more information, visit https://mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/if-sick/, and mn.gov/COVID19.
