The Minnesota State Fair’s Board of Managers voted to cancel the 2020 State Fair due to coronavirus crisis at a virtual meeting held Friday, May 22.
In a statement, General Manager Jerry Hammer stated that this is the time of the year when the fair needs to be working to prepare for the event. However, due to the current status of the pandemic, the uncertain future and the mammoth undertaking it takes to prepare for the fair, the fair was not plausible to be held.
“This isn’t a difficult decision. It’s the only decision. It’s the right thing to do. As we go through this strange summer, we’re extremely grateful for the understanding and support of everyone who makes the State Fair possible – especially the millions of fair fans from around the globe. The best thing we can all do right now is to help the world recover and heal. In the meantime, your team of State Fair pros is working hard to come back bigger, better, stronger and smarter in ‘21. We’ll see you next year at the Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together,” Hammer said in a statement.
According to the fair’s website, the Minnesota State Fair has been held every year since its establishment with only six interruptions: 861 and 1862 due to the Civil War and U.S.-Dakota War, in 1893 because of scheduling conflicts with the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, in 1945 due to federal government travel restrictions during World War II, in 1946 due to a polio epidemic, and in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, visit the fair’s website at https://www.mnstatefair.org/answers/.
