Minnesota state health officials reported an additional 143 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday, bringing the total to 2,356. Wilkin County added one case and now stands at 9. Two people in the county have died from the disease. Otter Tail County has 6 confirmed cases. Clay County has 55 cases and 2 deaths.

Thirteen additional deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the state's total to 134. As of Saturday 228 people are currently hospitalized because of the disease and 116 are in ICU.

A total of 45,716 tests have been completed in the state, and 1,160 people are no longer required to be in isolation.

For additional information, visit the Minnesota DOH COVID-19 public dashboard at https://mndps.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/f28f84968c1148129932c3bebb1d3a1a/.

