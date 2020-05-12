Minnesota adds 695; Wilkin County holds with no new cases for two weeks

Minnesota COVID-19 cases continue to rise at the top of the week, passing over 600 deaths and crossed 12,000 confirmed positive cases. Wilkin County remains into its second week of no new cases, holding at 11 total confirmed positive and three COVID-19 related deaths.
“We have not had a new case for quite some time so I look at that as very positive,” Wilkin County Public Health Director Deb Jacobs said Tuesday.
Of the 120,834 virus tests that have been taken as of Tuesday, May 12, 12,494 positive cases have been confirmed, an increase of 695 from Monday. Although 8,223 people are no longer requiring isolation which includes those who have passed with the virus.
The state reached a total of 614 deaths as of Tuesday, an increase of 23 from the day before. Approximately 80 percent of the state’s confirmed COVID-19 related deaths are those individuals that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Gov. Tim Walz has said that the state should be testing 5,000 people a day in order to reopen the economy. While the state has come close to that goal, it has not yet reached that number in a day according to Tuesday’s report.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined a coalition of 20 attorney generals calling on President Donald Trump to take immediate action ensuring the health and safety of meat and poultry processing plant employees.
Trump invoked the Defense Production Act on April 28, declaring meat processing plants “critical infrastructure” and that they should stay open wherever possible. He said that plant closures “threaten the continued functioning of the national meat and poultry supply chain.”
The executive order keeps meat and poultry processing plants open, despite widespread outbreaks of COVID-19 in these facilities. Additionally within the order, Trump deemed the employees of these plants essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring them to continue working without imposing enforceable measures that are adequate to protect their health and safety.
“Essential workers are not disposable workers,” Ellison said. “The president must do more to ensure that meat and poultry processing plants are safe places to work during the pandemic. No workers in these plants should have to risk their lives to create food for us to eat.”
According to Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting, at least 12,500 COVID-19 cases have been linked to meatpacking plants and at least 51 workers have died.
MDH reported that in Nobles County, home to JBF pork-processing plant which has experienced an outbreak, there are 1,291 positive cases and two virus-related deaths. Additionally, in Stearns County, home to two major poultry-processing plants, has the second-highest number of known COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, totaling at 1,512 cases and six deaths.
“Trump’s Executive Order instructs the USDA to ensure processing facilities continue to operate under voluntary guidelines for promoting safe working conditions, but it does not mandate these protective measures or commit to enforcing them,” a statement from Ellison’s office said.
These industries’ workplaces are already considered to be the most dangerous in the country. According to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), slaughtering and processing companies had more reports of severe injuries than other industries popularly recognized as hazardous, such as sawmills, construction and oil drilling. Despite this, they are continuing operations as these workers stand shoulder to shoulder for hours in their shift, lacking social distancing.
The 20 attorney generals a part of the joint coalition are calling adequate measures to support employees to include:
· Priority testing for workers in the processing plants
· Immediate access to adequate personal protective equipment
· Suspension of all line speed waivers and to halt the approval of any additional waivers
· Six-foot physical and social distancing where possible, and plexiglass barriers where distancing cannot be achieved
· Isolation and quarantine of COVID-19 positive workers, with full pay
Along with Ellison in the letter is Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosch, who is leading the coalition, and the attorney generals of California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
Walz has called on the state’s legislature to replenish and extend a $200 million coronavirus fund that now has a remaining $36.4 million remaining. The fund provides resources for protecting Minnesotans from COVID-19 and maintaining government operations during the pandemic.
The House has proposed a $300 million into COVID-19 contact tracing in Minnesota, the vote is set for this week.
MDH would use the funding to hire thousands of contact tracers, wage an awareness campaign and aid local officials in case outreach.
