Minnesota budget projections show $2.4 billion deficit

Minnesota’s budget projection went from a $1.5 billion surplus to a newly released projection of $2.4 billion deficit for the fiscal year 2020-2021. Since the previous forecast, economic conditions have dramatically weakened as government cost related to the coronavirus pandemic have increased.
“Today’s budget outlook confirms what we suspect: COVID-19 will badly damage Minnesota’s economy,” Gov. Tim Walz said. “As I said during my State of the State address, there is a long winter ahead. COVID-19 is upending life as we know it—and our economy will not be spared.”
The newest projection, released Tuesday, May 5, shows just how devastating the toll of the coronavirus has taken on the state’s economy and what the state could face in months to follow.
Budget officials predict that the state’s revenue would be $3.6 billion less than the February forecast, a 7.4 percent decrease. Although state revenue is significantly less, state spending is expected to increase by $391 million.
The Minnesota Legislature has thus far passed $551 million in COVID-19 relief funds, more is likely needed. Additionally, the state has received $1.87 billion from the federal CARES Act to help with coronavirus-related costs. This federal money cannot be used to refill the state’s coffers.
This new budget projection is a nearly $4 billion change from what was projected 10 weeks ago. The next forecast is not scheduled until the upcoming November.
“Minnesota has managed our state budget well. We have made smart decisions in preparations for an economic downturn,” Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans said. “None of us estimated this type of a downturn given a global pandemic.”
The state’s budget reserve has nearly $2.4 billion and its cash flow account balance is $350 million. Using funds is prohibited without an updated projection and unlike the federal government, Minnesota cannot run a budget deficit.
“Thanks to smart budgeting, Minnesota is in a much better position than other states to weather the storm. We must not undercut what got us there: Investing in our children. Expanding access to health care. Putting Minnesotans first,” Walz said.
Frans explained that Walz has the legal authority to use the reserve to restore a balanced budget. Although he cautioned against using the total reserve since there are 14 months remaining in the biennium and those months hold much uncertainty.
The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities highlighted that this budget shows the importance of Local Government Aid (LGA).
“Cities are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response and will need to be strong to provide a platform of services, public safety and infrastructure to support recovery efforts. The most important thing the state and Legislature can do to ensure that cities can continue to meet the needs of their residents is to provide LGA payments on time and in full,” CGMC President Audrey Nelson said.
She further explained that as the state continues to deal with the pandemic and its effects, city officials worry about the potential for lost revenue from reduced property tax collections, fees and local taxes.
LGA has previously ensured that Minnesota cities are able to provide services and infrastructure for residents and businesses.
“The legislature and governor will need to re-negotiate contracts to minimize the large number of state workers that could otherwise face deep-cutting lay-offs from these rapidly occurring budget shortfalls,” Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-Elbow Lake) said.
Westrom responded to the budget projection with caution regarding the bonding bill this year. He said that while infrastructure is important, his primary concern is Minnesota safely reopening, claiming without revenue contributing to the state budget, essential state programs will suffer.
“The state Senate is developing a COVID-19 Economic Recovery Taskforce immediately, to consolidate resources and get Minnesota on the right track as soon as possible. This entire financial picture has changed within the past six weeks, since Governor Walz declared the State of Emergency on March 13. Unfortunately, it could get worse before it gets better, so we all need to prepare for a bumpy road ahead,” Westrom said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.