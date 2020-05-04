As of Monday, May 4, Wilkin County, Minnesota has a total of 11 positive confirmed cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. Previously, 12 cases were being reported, but after further investigation and patient interviewing, the Minnesota Department of Health determined there was an error with the address that was submitted on one.
Otter Tail County has 18 confirmed cases and no deaths, Clay County has 190 confirmed cases and 13 deaths, and Traverse County has two confirmed cases and no deaths.
With an increase in testing, Minnesota totals at 7,234 positive cases, up 571 from Sunday. Of those cases, 4,212 no longer need to be in isolation, this number also includes those who have passed with the virus. There are 1,040 health care workers who have the virus.
The MDH reported Monday, May 4 that 166 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in intensive critical care units, compared to last Monday’s 122 patients in critical care. As of Monday, there are 972 ICU beds in use, 797 beds that can be ready in 24 hours and 541 beds ready in 72 hours.
The number of ICU beds with ventilators has been a heavy concern for Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials as the amount determines the state’s critical care capacity.
At the beginning of the pandemic, it was unclear how many beds the state had. As of this week, the state has more than 2,500 and are continuing to enhance plans for a surge of patients who may require critical care.
Minnesota’s health care capacity has been a focus for the governor’s decision for implementing stay-at-home orders. In mid-March, Walz signed an executive order that directed Minnesota health care providers to postpone elective surgeries and procedures, including non-emergency elective dental procedures. This was done to focus supplies and capacity on addressing the coronavirus pandemic and to prevent an outbreak in hospitals and clinics.
Walz said one of the greatest risks the state could face during the COVID-19 outbreak was overwhelming the health care systems, which would limit their ability to respond effectively to cases. He described the executive order as a “life-saving intervention.”
During Walz’s last Thursday briefing, where he extended the state’s stay-at-home order to May 18, he said that the state’s next step is to revise the current ban on elective surgery. The state is working with hospitals and health care professionals for this modification and an announcement is expected this week.
The Minnesota Medical Association, which represents the state’s doctors, and other physician groups, initially agreed with the governor’s order, stating they can’t risk overwhelming the health care industry and that the state needs to stay focused on addressing the pandemic.
However, on Monday the MMA called for easing restricting on surgeries and procedures before the easing of restrictions on bars, restaurants, malls and other public accommodations, according to the Star Tribune.
The state has also increased its supply of personal protective equipment. At the beginning of the pandemic, the state’s supply had no PPE, as of last week the state reported 5.8 million gloves, 1.1 million face masks, 477,000 N95 respirators, 174,000 face shields and 122,000 gowns.
A critical initiative by the state has been to increase statewide testing. Minnesota currently has tested 85,941 individuals, an increase of 3,309 tests from Monday. The state’s daily record testing was last Friday, with testing 4,553 individuals.
A partnership with the MDH, Mayo Clinic, and the University of Minnesota has helped the state in rapidly increasing the number of testing. Walz said this partnership is establishing the capacity to deliver 20,000 molecular tests and 15,000 serology tests per day.
The state totals at 428 deaths, an increase of nine from over the weekend. The coronavirus appears to be affecting individuals most dramatically in long term or assisted living facilities, whereas 345 of the state’s deaths have come from those facilities. Eighty-two percent of total deaths are those 70-years and older. Although, 47 is the median age from all cases, ranging from one-month-old to 109 years.
The states’ Department of Corrections reported they have tested 333 incarcerated individuals, 82 of those have been confirmed positive and there are 38 who are presumed positive. There are 41 prison employees who have been confirmed positive with COVID-19.
Daily News will continue providing free coronavirus updates and vireos-related breaking news as a public service.
