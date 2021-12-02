Minnesota confirms its first case of Omicron variant

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday, Dec. 2 the Omicron variant was discovered through MDH's variant surveillance program in a Hennepin County man who recently traveled to New York City. It is the second case detected in the U.S., following a case found in California Wednesday, Dec. 1.
The man had been fully vaccinated and developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22. He was tested on Nov. 24 and his symptoms have since been resolved, according to a MDH release.
Minnesota has a robust variant surveillance program, which could be why it was one of the first states to detect the variant, the release stated.
The Omicron variant is currently classified as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organization. Scientists are still working to figure out if the variant is more virulent and transmissible than other variants like Delta. They are also trying to figure out whether existing vaccines and therapies are effective against the variant.
“We still have more to learn about Omicron, but the most important thing we can do right now is to use the tools we have available to make it as hard as possible for this virus to spread,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm stated. “In addition to vaccination and boosters, we can slow the spread of this variant and all COVID-19 variants by using the tried-and-true prevention methods of wearing masks, staying home when sick and getting tested when appropriate.”
Here are tips for reducing the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19:
Get vaccinated and if eligible get a booster.
Wear well-fitting masks in indoor public settings and crowded outdoor settings.
Get tested if you have symptoms, have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, have traveled as per guidelines or have been in a setting where you may have been exposed.
Stay home if you are sick.
Wash hands frequently.
Stay away from crowds.
Improve ventilation in your home and workplace.
Take extra care to avoid exposure to the virus if you have medical conditions or live with someone with medical conditions.
