As of Thursday April 9, Wilkin County has a total of five COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death, leaving four active cases.
Minnesota has a total of 32,294 completed tests with 1,242 positive cases, 675 of those patients no longer need to be isolated. Current cases requiring hospitalization is 145 and 63 are in critical care. There is a total of 50 deaths.
County, cases, deaths
Anoka 53, 0
Beltrami 5, 0
Benton 1, 0
Big Stone 1, 0
Blue Earth 22, 0
Brown 7, 0
Carlton 15, 0
Carver 10, 0
Cass 3, 0
Chisago 5, 1
Clay 23, 0
Clearwater 2, 0
Cottonwood 5, 0
Crow Wing 13, 0
Dakota 79, 3
Dodge 13, 0
Douglas 1, 0
Faribault 4, 0
Fillmore 10, 0
Freeborn 20, 0
Goodhue 14, 0
Hennepin 375, 25
Houston 1, 0
Isanti 4, 0
Itasca 2, 0
Jackson 1, 0
Kandiyohi 2, 0
Koochiching 1, 0
Lac qui Parle 1, 0
Le Sueur 20, 0
Lincoln 2, 0
Lyon 5, 0
Mahnomen 1, 0
Martin 35, 4
McLeod 2, 0
Meeker 2, 0
Mower 20, 0
Murray 1 0
Nicollet 5 0
Olmsted 114, 2
Otter Tail 3, 0
Pine 2, 0
Pipestone 1, 0
Polk 1, 0
Ramsey 121, 5
Redwood 1, 0
Renville 2, 0
Rice 4, 0
Roseau 1, 0
Scott 19, 1
Sherburne 9, 0
Sibley 1, 0
St. Louis 33, 1
Stearns 7, 0
Steele 8, 0
Swift 1, 0
Traverse 2, 0
Wabasha 6, 0
Waseca 3, 0
Washington 72, 2
Watonwan 4, 0
Wilkin 5, 1
Winona 20, 5
Wright 12, 0
Yellow Medicine 2, 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.