Minnesota court facilities to remain open

Following a meeting Friday, March 13 to coordinate Minnesota’s strategy to protect state residents from COVID-19, Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea issued a statewide order, effective Monday, for all Minnesota courts.
The order established temporary procedures for the processing of district court cases.
• All court facilities will remain open. Service windows at court facilities will also remain open and courts will continue to accept filings in all case types. The Judicial Branch is discouraging the public from making any nonessential visits to court facilities.
• All jury trials currently underway should continue until the trial is complete.
• Court proceedings should continue as normal for case types designated “High Priority” or “Super High Priority” in the Limited Court Service Case Priorities List. Wherever possible, courts should explore the use of ITV/remote technology to conduct hearings.
• For case types designated “Medium Priority” or “Low Priority” on the Limited Court Service Case List, all court proceedings (except jury trials underway or cases where a speedy trial has been demanded) will be suspended for 14 days. No new jury trials in these case types should be scheduled for the next 30 days.
The Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court will follow Minnesota Department of Health recommendations regarding social distancing but continue to operate, accept filings and hear oral arguments.
