Minnesota leadership has recently been personally affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
• Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan’s brother died from COVID-19 in Tennessee on Saturday, March 21. He was recently diagnosed with cancer and had a comprised immune system.
• Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s, D-Minn., husband tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning. Klobuchar has not had contact with her husband for more than two weeks and has been advised by her doctor not to get tested as there is already a shortage of tests for those who need it and she is outside of the 14-day gestation period.
• Gov. Tim Walz will go into a 14-day self-quarantine beginning Monday morning until Monday, April 6 after having been near a member of his security detail last week who recently tested positive for the virus.
The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a media briefing via conference call later today at 2 p.m. to provide updates on Minnesota’s response to COVID-19. Daily News will provide coverage of this meeting.
