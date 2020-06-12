Minnesota COVID-19 update

Minnesota Department of Health’s Friday, June 12 report shows the state has 490 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths, bringing the total number to 29,795 positive cases and 1,274 deaths.
Of the nearly 30,000 individuals who have tested positive, 25,028 patients have recovered and no longer require isolation.
The new count comes after the state’s highest testing date thus far, reaching nearly 400,000 completed tests. Friday’s case results come from Thursday’s testing of 13,391 individuals.
During a media briefing call, Minnesota’s Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said that Friday is the third day of increasing case counts after a four-day decreasing case count. She said that this back and forth has been a consistent pattern and the state is anxiously waiting to see if the pattern continues or transforms in the coming days.
Friday’s report shows Wilkin County remaining at 12 cases and three virus-related deaths. The previous day’s report showed there was one new case, the county’s first new case in over a month.
As of Friday, Clay County has 503 total cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths. Otter Tail County has 80 total cases and one new death, the county’s first death was reported this week. Traverse County has five cases and no deaths.
The state has 403 individuals who are hospitalized as of Friday and 191 of those are in critical care. Although the state’s daily hospitalizations have decreased in the last two weeks. The beginning of this month began with nearly 550 patients hospitalized.
State health officials reminded Minnesotans to continue wearing face-coverings, washing hands, practice social distancing and staying home if experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. They said that by taking greater precautions, the more likely the state will be able to continue turning the dial to reopen the state.
As Gov. Tim Walz turns the dial to reopen the state’s economy more, the question remains: will schools open in the fall?
While there has been little decision-making regarding the topic, the University of Minnesota Board of Regents received a recommendation from system President Joan Gabel to resume some in-person instruction in the fall, along with opening residence and dining facilities. The plan intends to follow capacity guidelines from public health officials.
The plan outlines a recommendation for COVID-19 self-monitoring for symptoms, social distancing, face-coverings, contact tracing, testing and isolation. Since public health experts are expecting a surge in cases in the fall, the plan requires in-person instruction to end by Thanksgiving, the Duluth News Tribune reported.
The board will respond to Gabel’s recommendations in July unless a special session is held before then.
