Minnesota COVID-19 updates

As of Monday, April 13, Minnesota state officials reported no new COVID-19 related deaths since Sunday. The death total remains at 70. The state has reached 1,650 positive cases with 842 patients no longer needing to be isolated. Wilkin County has 7 confirmed cases – six are active cases and one is a COVID-19 related death.
State officials are reminding Minnesotans that the disease is much more widespread than can be accounted for considering not everyone has been tested for the virus.
During a daily media briefing, Gov. Tim Walz emphasized that while there is reason to be optimistic in tackling the coronavirus outbreak, the social distancing of Minnesotans needs to continue. Walz added that while the nation’s peak is showing signs of a plateau in the number of cases, Minnesota is not at its peak. Although with the ongoing planning and mitigation efforts he is hoping to make that peak not as destructive.
Minnesota restaurants are seeking permission to sell wine and beer as a to-go service as a new strategy to take in more revenue and offset the decline in sales. Minnesota lawmakers shared a bipartisan proposal that, if passed, would allow consumers to purchase up to two bottles of wine and 144 ounces of wine.
Walz stated that he supports this proposal and implores restaurants to be creative in seeking additional revenue streams. He is expecting to sign this proposal into law Tuesday, April 14.
When questioned about when Walz expects to reopen businesses, he said that the strategy needs to focus on sustainability while not risking the health of others. In order to understand the full landscape of the virus in the state, more testing needs to occur. The state has tested almost 40,000 in total, but Walz would like to see that kind of testing happen in a week, or 5,000 tests in a day. In the same breath, the information that would come from testing would allow him to adequately determine when reopening the economy would be most prudent. At this time, Walz said it is too early to predict if the stay-at-home order would extend past May 4.
The strategy necessary for tackling this virus is to “test, trace, isolate, open back up and continue this until we have a vaccine,” Walz said.
In other news, Walz has extended the state’s peacetime state of emergency for 30 days, until May 13. He declared the state of emergency a month ago, on March 13.
“Our actions have saved lives, but the threat of COVID-19 remains,” Walz said in a press release. “The next stages of this pandemic are going to challenge us – an extension of Minnesota’s peacetime emergency will allow us to protect Minnesotans’ health and wellbeing and continue to respond effectively to this rapidly-evolving situation.”
According to the governor’s office, this extension of the peacetime emergency is necessary for many of the measures taken to continue such as closing schools, preserving personal protective equipment and temporarily closing restaurants and bars. This order will allow the state to respond as quickly as possible to the changing pandemic.
The governor’s stay-at-home order from last week repeatedly sourced the decision to extend the executive order until May 4 was based on certain modeling of the COVID-19 outbreak. This modeling was done in partnership with the state’s Department of Health (MDH) and the University of Minnesota School of Public Health. The team’s modeling estimated, with some uncertainty, the outlook of the state’s outbreak
Most of the details of the model have not yet been made public, but state officials on Friday, April 10 released some aspects of how it works. The lack of complete transparency has caused concern and critique from lawmakers and citizens, especially since the model’s prediction has justified the major disruption to the state’s economy.
The modeling suggests that the pandemic is expected to have a long term impact on Minnesotans because of how easily the virus spreads and that social distancing policies and guidelines will lead to a later peak of cases, hospitalizations and intensive critical care hospitalizations. Additionally, the modeling shows that to spread out the number of cases over a longer period of time requires long-term social distancing measures, however doing so would make the pandemic last longer.
According to the modeling, social distancing is assumed to reduce contacts by 50 percent while sheltering-in-place is assumed to reduce contacts by 80 percent.
The primary findings were that extending a stay-at-home order would extend the time to peak, practices of a longer-term reduction in contacts can further reduce deaths and critical care demand, and the most effective factors to reduce mortality is to increase health care capacity and asking the vulnerable to stay at home.
For more information, visit MDH’s coronavirus situation website at https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.