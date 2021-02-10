Minnesota expands, improves vaccine tracker tool

The Minnesota Department of Health’s online vaccine tracker, found at https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/data/, underwent improvements and the tool now shows data based on age groups and where doses are being shipped.
As of Monday, Feb. 8, 583,602 people in the state have received one dose of vaccine and 168,495 people have received both doses. In Wilkin County, Minnesota, 675 people have received one dose and 131 people have received both.
“What gets measured gets done. Minnesotans deserve to know where vaccine is in Minnesota, and how efficiently and effectively providers are getting those shots to the people who need them,” Minnesota Gov. Walz stated.
The vaccine tracker includes three-day and seven-day vaccine administration goals. Walz wants providers to administer 90 percent of vaccines within three days and all vaccine within seven days.
“The goals we have set are ambitious, but reasonable – and now Minnesotans can track when our providers achieve them,” Walz stated.
The improvements to the tracker include data on the ages of Minnesota residents receiving vaccine. As of Monday, an estimated 28.1 percent of Minnesotans aged 65 and older have received at least one dose, and an estimated 11.2 percent of residents aged 50-64 have received at least one dose.
Figures from the whole state show 10.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 3 percent have received both, as of Monday.
The CDC rates Minnesota as 14th in the U.S. for the number of doses administered per 100,000 people. Walz detailed more aggressive goals on Jan. 25, and since then, the doses administered per day in Minnesota has increased.
Out of the six types of providers detailed on the vaccine tracker, pharmacies were the only providers who did not reach the three-day goal of administering 90 percent of the vaccines, as of Monday. The other five were each above 94 percent.
“Minnesota’s providers are working hard to get shots to people who need them. Now, it’s time for the federal government to step up and provide more vaccine,” Walz said. “Even as we administer more doses, we risk falling behind if we don’t get the volume of vaccine we require. We need the federal government to step up distribution so we can crush COVID once and for all.”
